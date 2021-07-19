Pakistan all set to host national e-sports tournament in a first

ISLAMABAD: The federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry has Monday lauded the historical development of the MoU signing for the first-ever national e-gaming tournament hosting in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a tweet from his official handle, the federal minister said he is rejoicing at the fact that Pakistan gets to enter the arena of e-gaming by hosting a national-level e-gaming tournament in a first.

Excited to partner Pak first nation wide E-Gaming event with Garena and Bigo, young boys and girls ll have a chance to become a Millionaire if they are crazy enough to make it to finals…… all the best pic.twitter.com/qGY90wCSy6 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 19, 2021

He asserted that the youth of Pakistan can win millions if they are pumped enough to vie in the national tournament and make it to the finals.

He said Garena is a global e-gaming company that partners with Bego Free Fire to facilitate Pakistan in holding the gaming event.

The tweet came following the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the stakeholders ahead of the tournament hosting.

