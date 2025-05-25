web analytics
Govt allocates 2000MW electricity for Bitcoin mining

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has allocated two thousand Megawatts of electricity for Bitcoin Mining and Artificial Intelligence Data Centers.

According to Finance Division, the ambitious initiative is part of a broader strategy to monetize surplus electricity, create high-tech jobs, attract billions of dollars in Foreign Direct Investment, and generate billions of dollars for the government.

In a statement, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said the strategic allocation marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey, unlocking economic potential by turning excess energy into innovation, investment, and international revenue.

Highlighting the transformative nature of initiative, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council Bilal Bin Saqib said that with proper regulation, transparency, and international collaboration, Pakistan can become a global crypto and AI powerhouse.

He said this energy-backed digital transformation not only unlocks high-value investment, but enables the government to generate foreign exchange in US Dollar through Bitcoin mining.

Bilal Bin Saqib said Pakistan can accumulate Bitcoin directly into a national wallet, marking a monumental shift from selling power in Pakistani Rupees to leveraging digital assets for economic stability.

