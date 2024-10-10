web analytics
Pakistan allocates Rs60m for scholarships

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has allocated Rs. 60 million as scholarships for non-Muslim students during the current fiscal year.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, applications for the scholarships will be submitted online through the ministry’s official website.

He informed that the process requires minority students to provide an income certificate, verification from their educational institution, and details of their personal or joint bank account.

Umar said the scholarships will be available to students studying in government institutions, ranging from the primary level up to professional studies. Only non-Muslim students enrolled in government schools and institutions will be eligible for the scholarships, the spokesperson added.

