Pakistan among 9 states barred as KSA opens Umrah applications

ISLAMABAD: Federal religious affairs minister Noor ul Haq Qadri said Monday Pakistani pilgrims, among those from nine states, haven’t been allowed entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as it opens Umrah applications, ARY News reported.

Speaking today to ARY News morning show Bakhabar Savera, the minister said Pakistan was still amongst the nine countries not allowed unconditionally into the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia conditionally allows entry of travellers vaccinated with Sinovac, Sinopharm

Saudi Arabia has conditionally allowed travellers who have completed two doses of the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines only after they receive an additional dose of one of the four approved vaccines.

The guidelines were issued by the Saudi Arabian e-visa portal for the travellers after reopening the entry of vaccinated international visitors from August 1.

The Saudi authorities directed the guests, who have received two doses of the Chinese vaccines including Sinovac and Sinopharm, to get a booster shot of one of the four approved vaccines including Oxford/Astra Zeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

It read, “All visitors arriving in the country with a valid tourism visa must provide evidence of a full course of one the four vaccines currently recognized: two doses of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson.”

Pakistani passengers barred from entering UAE after Covid rat

Pakistani passengers have been barred from entering the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after undergoing the COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT).

The UAE authorities have also banned Pakistani passengers to travel to Dubai even after undergoing Covid rapid antigen test.

The Pakistani travellers had been availing the Covid RAT facility for entering UAE while travelling via Air Arabia.