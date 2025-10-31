Istanbul Talks: Interim Understanding Reached, Paving Way for Regional Peace
- By Web Desk -
- Oct 31, 2025
Istanbul, Türkiye – After six days of intense negotiations, delegations from Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban in Istanbul have reached an interim mutual understanding aimed at solidifying a ceasefire and addressing Pakistan’s core security concerns. The breakthrough, facilitated by host nations Türkiye and Qatar, signals a renewed commitment to peace in the region.
The talks, which at several points appeared to be deadlocked, saw the Pakistani delegation stand firm on its demand that Afghan soil not be used for terrorism against Pakistan. Specifically, Pakistan sought decisive action against India-backed terrorist groups, including Fitna al-Khawarij (TTP) and Fitna al-Hindustan (BLA).
Until yesterday, prospects for a conclusive outcome seemed dim, with the Pakistani delegation preparing for departure. However, appeals from Türkiye, Qatar, and the Afghan Taliban delegation led Pakistan to agree to continue the dialogue, ultimately resulting in today’s interim agreement.
Key points of the understanding include:
- Ceasefire Solidification: All parties agreed that the talks were held with the intent to solidify the ceasefire previously agreed upon in Doha.
- Conditional Ceasefire Commitment: Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the ceasefire, conditional on the assurance that Afghan soil will not be used for terrorism against Pakistan. This includes a commitment from the Afghan Taliban to take clear, verifiable, and effective action against terrorist groups such as Fitna al-Khawarij (TTP) and Fitna al-Hindustan (BLA).
- Next Round of Talks: The next round of discussions is scheduled for November 6 in Istanbul to finalize further details and ensure implementation of the agreement.
- Joint Monitoring Mechanism: A Joint Monitoring and Verification Mechanism will be established to ensure peace and hold any violating party accountable through appropriate measures.
- Mediator Appreciation: Türkiye and Qatar, as hosts and mediators, lauded the active participation of both sides and reiterated their commitment to facilitating lasting peace and stability.
Throughout the negotiations, the Pakistani delegation maintained a firm, principled, and evidence-based stance. Their professionalism, prudence, and logical strength in presenting their case were highlighted as an example of diplomatic excellence. The interim understanding is seen as a triumph of reason, patience, and national interest, compelling the Afghan delegation to agree.
This interim progress is being hailed as a significant milestone not only for the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan but also for regional peace, stability, and global security. It represents a step forward in countering adversarial propaganda and destructive intent.
Pakistan’s serious, wise, and dignified participation in the talks has been widely appreciated, as has the pivotal role played by the mediation and hospitality of Türkiye and Qatar.
The state, leadership, and people of Pakistan remain committed to the pursuit of peace, while simultaneously declaring that no compromise will be made on national sovereignty, national interest, or the security of its people. Pakistan’s political and military leadership stand united, resolute, and determined, assuring the nation of their preparedness, equipment, and steadfastness in confronting all internal and external threats.