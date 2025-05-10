Pakistan and India have agreed for a ceasefire: Trump

WASHINGTON- May 10, 2025: United States President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that both Pakistan and India have agreed for a ceasefire, hours after Pakistan retaliated in response to Indian attacks and launched ‘Bunyan Um Marsoos’ against Indian military.

Minutes after Donald Trump’s tweet, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the development.

“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ishaq Dar wrote on social media platform X.

The US government earlier said it offered assistance to make India and Pakistan start “constructive talks” while the Group of Seven (G7) major countries also urged the Asian neighbors to engage in direct dialogue amid heightened hostilities.

World powers have raised the alarm over the latest escalation in the decades-old India-Pakistan rivalry. India hit Pakistan with air strikes and missiles on Wednesday and since then the nuclear-armed countries have been clashing daily while launching strikes against each other’s military installations on Saturday. Dozens have been killed.

The U.S., especially Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held regular talks with both India and Pakistan since late April and urged them to de-escalate.

India attacks Pakistan; Pakistan responds with full force

Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated significantly from May 7 to May 10, 2025, with both countries engaging in military exchanges. On May 7, India launched “Operation Sindoor,” a series of missile strikes targeting alleged militant groups in Pakistani-administered Kashmir and Punjab province. Pakistan claimed the strikes targeted civilian areas, killing 31 people and injuring 46 others, while India asserted that the strikes were “focused, measured, and non-escalatory.”

The next day, Pakistan launched drone and missile strikes across several Indian cities, including Amritabad, which India claimed to have neutralized using its S-400 missile system. Pakistan denied these claims, stating that India mistakenly struck itself in Amritsar to fuel anti-Pakistan sentiment. Both sides engaged in intense military operations, with Pakistan’s air force claiming to have shot down Indian jets and drones.

On May 9, Pakistan Army claimed to have neutralized 77 Indian drones since May 6 and presented evidence of downing five Indian fighter jets, including Rafale aircraft. Exchanges of artillery fire resumed along the Line of Control (LoC) after a brief lull. Pakistan proposed a neutral third-party investigation into the Pahalgam attack, which India ignored. The situation remained volatile, with both sides accusing each other of aggression.

On May 10, India reportedly launched counter-strikes in Pakistan, targeting Islamabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, which Pakistan claimed to have intercepted. Pakistan officially launched “Operation Bunyan Um Marsous”, a retaliatory operation involving airstrikes and cyberattacks targeting Indian military installations and government websites. Heavy fighting and shelling were reported along the LoC, with civilians and officials hearing explosions in India-Occupied Kashmir.