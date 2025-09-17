Pakistan and Palestine sign MoU to strengthen medical cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Palestine have taken a major step toward enhancing bilateral ties in the health sector with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Islamabad.

The MoU was signed by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, and the Palestinian Ambassador at an official ceremony attended by senior health officials. Among those present were Federal Health Secretary Hamid Yaqoob, Additional Secretary of Health, and the Director General of Health—underscoring the significance both sides attach to the partnership.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, the MoU is designed to enhance collaboration in advanced medical fields, professional training, and joint research. The move is expected to create long-term avenues for strengthening healthcare systems in both countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal announced the establishment of a Pakistan–Palestine Health Working Group within the next 30 days. The group will oversee the implementation of the MoU and ensure timely execution of its initiatives.

“This agreement marks the beginning of a broad-based collaboration across medical specialties,” he said. “These include interventional cardiology, organ transplantation, orthopedic surgery, endoscopic ultrasound, burn care, and plastic surgery.”

Pakistan will also assist Palestine in building capacity in infectious diseases, ophthalmology, pharmaceutical development, and collaborative medical research. Training opportunities for Palestinian health professionals at Pakistan’s top medical institutions are a key component of the agreement.

“The purpose of this MoU is to foster closer cooperation for improving the health and well-being of the people of both brotherly nations,” Kamal said. “The hearts of the Pakistani people beat with Palestine, and we are committed to supporting our Palestinian brothers and sisters in every possible way.”

The Palestinian Ambassador welcomed the initiative and extended gratitude to the Government of Pakistan. He noted that Palestine highly values Pakistan’s unwavering support in political, humanitarian, and now medical spheres.

“Palestine and Pakistan are brotherly countries. Together, we will work for the improvement of health and well-being of our peoples,” he remarked.

Officials stressed that the agreement is not limited to symbolic gestures but represents a practical roadmap for cooperation. By enabling exchange of knowledge and expertise, it is expected to directly benefit the healthcare sectors of both nations.