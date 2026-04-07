Corps Commanders vow to eliminate terror proxies in Pakistan

The Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) on Tuesday reviewed the prevailing internal and external security environment, vowing to relentlessly pursue and eliminate all terrorist proxies operating on behest of Indian and other external sponsors in Pakistan, along with their facilitators and abettors.

The 274th Corps Commanders’ Conference which met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ in the Chair at General Headquarters (GHQ) reiterated that the pace of Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq will be maintained till the culmination of terrorists’ safe havens and use of the Afghan soil against Pakistan is decisively brought to an end.

The Forum appreciated the hectic efforts by the Government, to bring an end to the war in the Middle East, echoing the call for restraint, dialogue, and de-escalation, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to principled diplomacy and constructive engagement, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Forum reiterated Pakistan’s role as a responsible regional stakeholder, actively contributing to peace and stability as a Regional Security Stabiliser.

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The Forum noted with concern and vehemently condemned latest attacks on KSA’s petrochemical and industrial complex as an unnecessary escalation which spoils sincere efforts to resolve the conflict through peaceful means.

The Forum noted that restrain and calibration so far exhibited by KSA, despite grave provocations, enabled mediation and diplomatic resolution, however, such unwarranted aggressions have serious repercussions, to spoil the ongoing peaceful options and conducive environment.

The Forum categorically rejected persistent disinformation, baseless allegations, and false flag narratives attributed to India, noting that such tactics stand discredited internationally.

The Forum expressed concern over continued human rights violations by Indian authorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and noted the recent spate of fake encounters at various locations to cover up extrajudicial killings.

The Forum offered Fateha for the Shuhada of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and innocent civilians who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland.

Paying solemn tribute to their unmatched sacrifices, the Forum reaffirmed that their legacy remains the bedrock of Pakistan’s national security.

The COAS & CDF expressed his satisfaction and commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their unwavering professionalism, operational excellence, and steadfast commitment towards defence of the country and sustained, intelligence-based counter-terrorism operations.

He underscored that through the synergy of the Government, Armed Forces, and the people, Pakistan continues to consolidate security gains, strengthen economic resilience, and enhance its regional and global standing.

In his concluding remarks, the COAS & CDF directed commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, professionalism, and adaptability, expressing full confidence in the Armed Forces’ ability to counter all forms of threats and to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.