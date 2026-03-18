DG ISPR warns Afghan Taliban: Protect your regime or risk self-destruction

ISLAMABAD: Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR), Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has warned the Afghan Taliban that they must choose between safeguarding their regime or risking destruction by supporting terrorist groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In a television interview, Lt. Gen. Chaudhry emphasized that Pakistan did not impose war on Afghanistan, but the conflict was forced upon Pakistan. He said that terrorist attacks in Pakistan are often launched using Afghan territory and called on the Afghan Taliban to prevent their land from being used against Pakistan.

“This will be the Taliban’s choice: whether their priority is the extremists or the security of Pakistan,” DG ISPR said. Highlighting Islamic law, he added that suicide attacks are prohibited in Islam and questioned where such acts are justified in the religion. He recalled that in Doha, the Taliban had pledged not to allow Afghanistan to be used for terrorism, but no commitments have been implemented.

The DG ISPR stressed that terrorism cannot be allowed in Pakistan and that the cost of attacks extends beyond the victims’ families, impacting society as a whole.

Since the launch of Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, Lt. Gen. Chaudhry said cross-border terrorism has significantly decreased. He noted that while Pakistan advocates dialogue and the handover of terrorists, dialogue cannot coexist with acts of terrorism.

DG ISPR further warned that the Afghan Taliban regime is closely linked to terrorism and narcotics and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to fight terrorists with no rush to conclude operations.