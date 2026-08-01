Pakistan and Türkiye agree to expand strategic railway partnership

ANKARA: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi held a high-level delegation meeting with Türkiye Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the railway sector through investment, technology transfer, modernization and regional connectivity.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to developing a long-term strategic partnership in railways, focusing on industrial collaboration, infrastructure development, knowledge sharing and joint investment initiatives.

A key area of discussion was the early revival of the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul (ITI) Freight Corridor, with both sides agreeing on the importance of transforming it into a sustainable regional trade corridor connecting South Asia, Central Asia and Europe. The corridor was recognized as a strategic initiative capable of significantly enhancing regional trade, logistics and economic integration.

The Pakistani delegation briefed the Turkish side on the modernization of Main Line-3 (ML-3) from Rohri to Taftan, emphasizing its importance in strengthening rail connectivity with Iran and supporting future freight operations through the ITI Corridor. Progress on the Karachi–Rohri section of Main Line-1 (ML-1) was also shared, while Turkish companies were invited to explore investment opportunities in the remaining phases of the project.

The meeting also included discussions on Türkiye’s potential participation in the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan Railway Corridor (UAPRC), highlighting its significance as a future regional connectivity initiative.

Pakistan Railways delivered a comprehensive presentation on its ongoing digital transformation programme, including modernization of signalling systems, rolling stock upgrades, operational reforms and greater private-sector participation. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in digital railway solutions, technology transfer, operational efficiency, institutional capacity building and advanced railway management systems.

The two delegations also explored opportunities for joint investment and industrial cooperation at the Carriage Factory Islamabad, Pakistan Railways’ concrete sleeper factories and engineering workshops. Discussions covered joint ventures, localization of railway manufacturing and technology transfer for the production of passenger coaches, freight wagons and railway equipment.

Both sides exchanged detailed presentations on railway development projects, investment opportunities and regional connectivity initiatives. They agreed to continue institutional engagement through technical consultations and working-level coordination to translate shared proposals into practical projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said Pakistan Railways is committed to benefiting from Türkiye’s experience in railway modernization, advanced technology and infrastructure development. He emphasized that stronger Pakistan–Türkiye railway cooperation would contribute not only to the modernization of Pakistan Railways but also to regional economic growth, sustainable connectivity and long-term strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries.