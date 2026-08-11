The Government of Pakistan and the United States have renewed their cooperation in higher education through a new five-year agreement between the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

The agreement covers the 2026-27 to 2031-32 financial years and will support a range of programs, including Fulbright master’s and PhD scholarships, visiting scholar opportunities, the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) program, and the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship.

Under the agreement, 66 PhD scholars are expected to receive support over five years, alongside opportunities available through the other programs.

The initiative will continue to enable Pakistani scholars and academics to pursue advanced education, undertake high-quality research, strengthen professional expertise, and contribute to Pakistan’s socio-economic and institutional development upon their return.

HEC has committed to providing at least $4.54m annually, with total funding capped at Rs. 6.48 billion over the five years.

The agreed payment schedule provides for USD 2 million by June 30, a further USD 2 million by January 31, and the remaining balance by April 30, subject to the timely release of government funds.

Any interest earned on HEC funds held by USEFP will be reinvested in student grants, according to the agreement.

The renewed scholarship agreement follows the revival of the Pakistan-US Higher Education Working Group after a gap of almost 14 years.

The Working Group has provided an important institutional platform for sustained engagement between the two countries on higher education, scholarships, academic mobility, skills development, research collaboration, and other areas of mutual interest.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said the renewed Fulbright-HEC partnership was one of the outcomes of the renewed engagement.

The selection process under the renewed agreement will remain strictly merit-based, with no fixed quotas for any particular group, region, or category.

HEC will participate directly in the selection panels and contribute to identifying priority fields of study aligned with Pakistan’s national development and strategic priorities.

This collaborative approach will ensure that the program remains responsive to emerging national requirements while maintaining the highest standards of academic merit, transparency, and inclusivity.

To strengthen oversight and assess program effectiveness, a Joint Review Committee, comprising representatives of the partner institutions, will meet twice annually to review program performance and impact.

USEFP will also provide HEC with annual audited financial statements, while relevant records will remain open for review by HEC upon reasonable notice, reinforcing transparency, accountability, and sound financial governance.

The renewed partnership also envisages broader cooperation beyond scholarship opportunities. HEC and USEFP will undertake joint visibility and awareness initiatives across Pakistan, drawing upon HEC’s extensive network of higher education institutions to expand outreach and ensure greater awareness of international academic opportunities.

The agreement further provides scope for exploring future collaboration in faculty and administrator exchanges and other academic and educational initiatives.

The new agreement builds upon the original Fulbright-HEC PhD partnership signed in February 2016, under which USD 25.786 million was committed to support 125 Pakistani scholars during FY 2016–20.

The signing ceremony for the renewed agreement was rescheduled from its original date following the passing of the father of Dr. Peter Moran, Executive Director of USEFP.

Minister of State Ms. Wajiha Qamar reaffirmed that education remains one of the strongest and most enduring bridges between Pakistan and the United States.

She emphasized that the revival of the Pakistan–U.S. Higher Education Working Group and the renewal of the Fulbright-HEC partnership demonstrate both countries’ commitment to moving from dialogue to tangible, long-term outcomes for students, scholars, universities, and institutions.