Pakistan announce England ODIs schedule

The Pakistan cricket team will tour England next year to play a five-match ODI series in May, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed Thursday.

The series will be played from 15 to 26 May 2027, with the opening match scheduled to take place in Southampton on Saturday, 15 May.

The second ODI will be played in Manchester on 19 May, while Leeds will host the third match of the series on 21 May. The fourth and fifth ODIs will be played in Chester-le-Street and Cardiff on 23 and 26 May, respectively.

Pakistan, who are currently touring the West Indies for a two-match Test series, will travel to England next month for a three-match Test series scheduled to take place from 19 August to 13 September.

The five-match ODI series will provide both sides with valuable preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from 4 October to 21 November.

Pakistan are currently ranked fifth in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings, while England occupy seventh spot.

The last time Pakistan toured England for an ODI series was in 2021. Babar Azam was the leading run-scorer in the three-match ODI series, accumulating 177 runs in three matches, including an innings of 158 in the third ODI.

Series schedule:

15 May – First ODI, Southampton

19 May – Second ODI, Manchester

21 May – Third ODI, Leeds

23 May – Fourth ODI, Chester-le-Street

26 May – Fifth ODI, Cardiff