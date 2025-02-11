Pakistan announce playing XI for South Africa encounter

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced playing XI for a virtual semi-final match of a tri-nation series against South Africa, making two changes from their first encounter against New Zealand.

Pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been included in the playing XI in place of injured Haris Rauf, while Saud Shakeel has replaced middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam.

Pakistan will face South Africa in Karachi on 12 February in a virtual semi-final of the series as the Kiwis have already secured their place in the grand finale with two out two wins.

It is pertinent to note here that New Zealand beat Pakistan in the first game of the tri-nation series on the back of Glenn Phillips’s unbeaten ton after Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell’s fifties.

The winner of Pakistan-South Africa match will face New Zealand in the final on February 14 at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Meanwhile, left-arm fast bowler Akif Javed has been called up as a replacement for Haris Rauf in the tri-nation ODI series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Haris Rauf has been advised to rest after sustaining a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall during Saturday’s match against New Zealand.

“The replacement is only for the tri-nation ODI series, as Haris Rauf is expected to be fully fit and available for selection for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” a PCB spokesperson said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s selection committee held a meeting to discuss possible replacements, with Mohammad Wasim Jr., Akif Javed, and Mohammad Ali among the names considered.