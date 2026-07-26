Pakistan announces Rs10 million bounty on wanted terrorists

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, July 26: The government of Pakistan has released a list of wanted terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district and announced cash rewards of up to Rs10 million for information leading to their arrest or elimination, ARY News reported.

According to an official statement, the move is aimed at strengthening ongoing counterterrorism operations and encouraging public cooperation against militants, referred to in the notification as “Fitna al Khawarij.”

Authorities said rewards will be paid to individuals who provide credible information about the whereabouts of the wanted terrorists, help in their arrest, or assist law enforcement agencies in carrying out successful operations.

Officials assured that the identity of informants will remain completely confidential.

The official list carries rewards ranging from Rs500,000 to Rs10 million for different wanted terrorists. The suspects belong to Dera Ismail Khan and several adjoining areas, including Kulachi, Daraban, Darazinda and Prova, and are wanted in multiple terrorism-related cases.

The administration urged citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious individuals or activities to law enforcement agencies in Pakistan.

People with relevant information have been asked to contact authorities on 0966-9280252.

Officials said public cooperation is essential for eliminating terrorism and maintaining lasting peace in the region.

The administration reiterated its commitment to continuing indiscriminate action against terrorists and bringing all those involved in anti-state activities in Pakistan to justice. It also appealed to the public to fully cooperate with security agencies to help strengthen peace and security across the district.