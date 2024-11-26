PCB announces update on Pakistan-Sri Lanka series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced postponing the 50-over series between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket, has postponed the last two 50-over matches of the Pakistan Shaheens-Sri Lanka ‘A’ series due to a political activity in the federal capital,” the PCB said in a statement.

The two games were scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (November 27) and Friday (November 29).

However, the games have been postponed as the PCB said that the two cricket boards will collaborate to finalise new dates to complete the series.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan Shaheen lead the 50-over series 1-0, having defeated Sri Lanka A by 180 runs in the opening game on November 25. The hosts also won the two four-day matches 1-0.

The decision came amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ongoing protest in the capital city of Islamabad.

Following the martyrdom of four Pakistan Rangers soldiers, the Pakistan Army was deployed to the streets of Islamabad.

Sources had said that the army, deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution, has been given shoot-at-sight orders.

On Monday night, the PTI rally entered the federal capital under the leadership of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur for ‘do-or-die’ protest.

Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan’s Bushra Bibi and other PTI top cadre are accompanying Ali Amin Gandapur in the protest aimed at ensuring the release of the jailed former prime minister.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi handed over authority to police to tackle the PTI protesters.

“Security of the Red Zone in Islamabad has been our foremost priority,” talking to the media on Tuesday interior minister said.

“We have talked and engaged them in every possible way. They hold talks and then pull out,” Mohsin Naqvi said. He said the roads were opened for them to move towards Sangjani.