Pakistan announces withdrawal of Covid-19 curbs, moves to normalcy

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), on

Wednesday announced withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar who also heads the NCOC, an umbrella body leading Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic, made the announcement, a key step for the country to move to the normalization.

The NCOC chief announced in a media statement alongside with Dr Faisal Sultan, the Prime Minister’s Aide on health affairs.

Asad Umar said that the number of coronavirus cases are gradually going down, while the count of patients visiting to hospitals has also dropped.

“However, the vaccination will be compulsory and the condition to get vaccinated will remain in force,” Umar said.

“The coronavirus disease still exists, we will monitor it regularly on daily basis,” he said.

“We have made this decision (of withdrawal of restrictions), keeping in view of the science and the facts,” the minister said.

He said the vaccination of 70 percent population has been completed so far, adding that the condition of vaccination for air travel will remain in force.

“We have taken all decisions from the NCOC platform jointly and the provincial governments and officials have played important role in it,” Asad Umar said.

“Pakistan’s military had a major role in operational matters,” he said. “I am grateful to Pakistan’s armed forces and judiciary. The judiciary cooperated very much to remove obstacles in the path of our steps,” the NCOC chief said.

“I am also thankful to the Ulema, who delivered our message to all segments of the population,” he added.

Comments