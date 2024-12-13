Annual report reveals banking protection stats in Pakistan

KARACHI: A report has been released detailing the number of depositors protected in the event of a bank’s insolvency in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC) issued its annual report for the fiscal year 2023-24. According to the report, as of June 30, 2024, the total number of depositors in scheduled banks was 79.2 million. Among them, 78 million depositors are eligible for compensation within the limits set by the corporation.

The report highlighted that the DPC has allocated a total of Rs 148 billion to safeguard deposits. This amount is reserved to cover losses for eligible depositors in the case of unexpected bank defaults.

The DPC was established under the Deposit Protection Corporation Act 2016 and operates as a subsidiary of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Its primary objective is to compensate depositors for losses in case of a bank’s insolvency, provided the insolvency is confirmed by the State Bank.

