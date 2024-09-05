State Bank of Pakistan reveals potential designs for new currency notes

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday revealed potential designs for new currency notes across all denominations, ARY News reported.

The potential designs have been shortlisted from a number of designs submitted by the citizens in an art competition organised by the SBP.

Rs 10 denomination 1st prize won by Shery Abidi

Rs 10 denomination 2nd prize won by Mirza Sufiyan

Rs 20 denomination 1st prize won by Haroon Khan

Rs 50 denomination 1st prize won by Syed Fawad Hussain

Rs 100 denomination 1st prize won by Memoona Afzal

“We (SBP) are pleased to announce the successful conclusion of Art Competition for the designs of the new banknote series. We appreciate the local artists and designers who participated in the competition showcasing their creativity and talent in this important endeavor,” the central bank said in a statement issued here.

The SBP said that the designs were shortlisted after a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a committee of esteemed experts from relevant fields.

The SBP said that the shortlisted designs of new currency notes are suggestive in nature and are being shared with international designers who have been tasked with working with the central bank.

Rs 500 denomination 1st prize won by Hadiya Hassan

Rs 500 denomination 2nd prize won by Aynee Zahra

The international designers along with the SBP officials will finalise designs for the new banknote series.

“The International designers, while drawing inspiration from the local art submissions, will, however, be free to employ their own design expertise and imagination to create final designs for the new banknotes series,” the central bank added.

Rs 1000 denomination 1st prize won by Noureen Aslam

Rs 5000 denomination 1st prize won by Memoona Afzal

Rs 5000 denomination 2nd prize won by Karim Muhammad

It read that the SBP will ensure that the new banknote series reflects the rich cultural heritage and progressive vision of our nation, and hopes the final designs fully reflects this collaborative effort.

“Winners will be awarded prize money, as per earlier announcement, to appreciate their contribution to this important national project,” the statement said.