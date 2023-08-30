Another minor housemaid tortured in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Another minor housemaid was subjected to ‘torture’ in Rawalpindi, Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Kinza, 8-year-old, was ‘beaten’ by her lady owner and her husband in Rawalpindi’s area of Rawat. According to the father of the minor housemaid, Kinza was tortured by Bakhtawar, the house lady and her husband.

The marks of wounds are visible on the head of the housemaid.

A case has been registered against the lady and her husband at the Rawat police station. Meanwhile, SP Saddar and the ASP reached the house of the minor maid to look after her health.

The cops assured the family of the provision of justice in the matter.

The cases of torture of minor housemaids are increasing in Punjab despite the presence of a law that bars from hiring of minor maids.

Recently, a 14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by Somia, wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge, who has now been demoted to OSD, Asim Hafeez allegedly tortured her maid Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

Somia is currently in jail in the case.