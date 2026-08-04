Pakistan appoint new batting coach ahead of England tour

Former South African cricketer Michael Smith has been appointed batting coach of the Pakistan men’s team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed today. 46-year-old will work with the team across both red-ball and white-ball formats.

Smith featured in 89 first-class matches, 72 List-A matches and 16 T20 matches from 2003 to 2013. The right-handed batter scored 7,029 runs across the three formats, including nine centuries and 40 half-centuries.

Smith, who holds a Level 4 coaching qualification, has served on the coaching staffs of three HBL PSL franchises: Islamabad United, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. He has also worked as batting coach with Australia’s Hobart Hurricanes and Cricket Tasmania.

As a coaching consultant, Smith has worked with South Africa’s KZN Inland and Eastern Province.

Smith, who has been appointed for a two-year term, will join the Pakistan team ahead of the three-match Test series against England, commencing on 19 August.