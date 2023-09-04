Pakistan approves $1.78b ‘Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication’

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) here on Monday approved Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication (3rd revised) at a cost of USD 1784.93 million, ARY News reported.

As per details, the amount included grant from the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partners of US$.1197.93 million, Islamic Development Bank loan of US$.552 million and French Development Agency (AFD) loan of US$.35 million.

The ECNEC meeting was chaired by caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Privatisation, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, according to press statement issued by finance ministry,.

Polio eradication plan was presented by Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination under which polio eradication vaccines would be supplied all over Pakistan and will be executed by WHO and UNICEF.

The meeting after discussion extended the duration of umbrella PC-1 of the project to three years with authorization to Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to enter into loan agreements to finance the project on behalf of Pakistani government to achieve the objectives of eradication of Polio and make polio free Pakistan.

The ECNEC requested Planning Commission and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to provide project/programme evaluation of Polio Eradication programme and integrated lesson learnt in implementation of Phase –III.

Furthermore, it also directed that a committee co-chaired by the Secretary Finance and Secretary EAD to examine the re-lending arrangements with provinces for funding of project of similar nature with clear recommendation to ensure proper implementation of the projects.