ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to gradually transition its entire passport issuance system to e-Passports as part of sweeping reforms aimed at modernizing public services and enhancing document security.

The decision was approved during a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Passport and Immigration Headquarters in Islamabad on Friday.

The meeting endorsed major reforms in the passport system, including the gradual replacement of conventional passports with e-Passports.

Officials said the move would significantly reduce the risk of fraud, forgery, and identity theft while providing citizens with faster, more secure, and technologically advanced services.

“E-passports will help eliminate fraud and forgery associated with travel documents,” Naqvi said during the meeting.

The participants also reviewed plans to introduce premium passport services, under which applicants seeking expedited or enhanced facilities will be required to pay fees corresponding to the cost of those services.

The meeting was informed that preliminary work for home delivery of passports, both within Pakistan and abroad, has been completed. The service is expected to be launched soon, enabling citizens to receive passports at their doorstep.

In another key decision, a cashless payment system will be implemented at all passport offices across the country from July 1. Authorities also approved the transfer of online passport applications to the Pak-ID platform to streamline digital services.

Read More: Benefits of holding Pakistan’s e-Passport

The interior minister directed officials to finalize the proposed Business Passport Policy at the earliest in consultation with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Director General Passports and Immigration Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the minister on the ongoing reforms and future plans for the department.

Pakistan introduced e-Passports as part of efforts to improve public service delivery and align travel documentation with international standards.

The e-Passport is a highly secure travel document containing an embedded electronic chip that stores the holder’s biometric and personal information. The chip includes a unique identification number, digital signature, and other data used to verify the holder’s identity.

Equipped with a contactless Near Field Communication (NFC) chip, the e-Passport can be read electronically and is compliant with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The document incorporates 29 advanced security features, including infrared (IR) and ultraviolet (UV) protections, laser-engraved data storage, and real-time verification capabilities at airports.

Key benefits of the e-Passport include enhanced security, faster immigration processing through e-Gates, compliance with international travel standards, and improved protection against document tampering and counterfeiting.