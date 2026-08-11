Pakistan approves National Housing Policy 2026

The Federal Cabinet in Pakistan has approved a new National Housing Policy 2026, nearly 25 years after the country’s previous housing policy was adopted in 2001. The government says the policy is intended to provide a comprehensive framework for tackling Pakistan’s housing shortage and growing urban development challenges.

The initiative aims to promote “adequate, affordable and sustainable housing for all”, while improving access to basic services, infrastructure and housing opportunities.

The National Housing Policy 2026 sets out nine clear strategic themes, covering the key dimensions of the housing and urban development sector that also include Land for Housing, Housing Finance, Construction Services, Technology and Building Materials, Development of Intermediate and Secondary Towns, Slums/Katchi Abadis and Squatter Settlements, Affordable Housing, Low-Income, Low-Cost and Rural Housing, and Capacity Building and Knowledge Sharing.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Works, it provides a comprehensive framework covering land availability, housing finance, construction and technology, balanced urban development, low-income and rural housing, institutional and legal reforms, as well as climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable housing.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and the Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Works, congratulated the Policy & Planning Wing of the Ministry for its dedicated efforts in preparing the policy document.

The Federal Minister said that the approval of the National Housing Policy 2026 was a significant achievement and a historic milestone for the Ministry, particularly as Pakistan had been without an updated national housing policy for almost a quarter of a century.

He emphasized that the policy would provide clear strategic direction for addressing the country’s housing deficit and emerging urban development challenges.

The draft National Housing Policy 2026 has been made available on the official website of the Ministry of Housing and Works at www.mohw.gov.pk for public information and reference.