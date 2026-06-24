Pakistan approves strategic ‘White Oil Pipeline’ project

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Pakistan has successfully facilitated the approval of the Machike-Thallian-Tarru Jabba White Oil Pipeline (WOP), a strategic infrastructure project aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s energy security, improving fuel transportation efficiency, and strengthening national connectivity.

Spanning 435 kilometers, the pipeline has remained on SIFC’s priority agenda, with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked under SIFC’s platform, highlighting its role in promoting international collaboration and facilitating investment in Pakistan’s critical energy sector.

Through proactive engagement and coordination among relevant stakeholders, SIFC helped address key challenges and facilitated the necessary approvals, enabling progress on this strategically important project.

The White Oil Pipeline will establish a vital south-to-north corridor for white oil transportation across Pakistan. Upon completion, the project will improve fuel supply efficiency, reduce reliance on road-based transportation, lower logistics costs, minimize fuel losses, and enhance the overall reliability of the country’s energy supply chain.

Beyond strengthening energy security, the project will contribute to job creation, modernization of energy infrastructure, and increased investor confidence by demonstrating Pakistan’s commitment to enabling large-scale strategic investments.

The successful facilitation of the White Oil Pipeline reflects SIFC’s continued role in strengthening Pakistan’s business ecosystem, unlocking investment opportunities, and accelerating key infrastructure projects that support sustainable economic growth and national development.