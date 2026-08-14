ISLAMABAD, August 14: The Pakistan Armed Forces have extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, extend heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day.

On this historic occasion, the Armed Forces pay profound tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding fathers and all those whose sacrifices transformed the aspiration of freedom into the reality of a sovereign Pakistan. Their vision, courage and resolve remain a guiding force for the nation and continue to inspire us to uphold the principles and ideals of Pakistan.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan respectfully acknowledge the supreme sacrifices of our martyrs, the services of our veterans, the dedication of law enforcement personnel and the contributions of every Pakistani who has served the nation. Their courage and selfless service have bolstered Pakistan’s resilience and safeguarded its independence, security and national interests.

As guardians of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Armed Forces reaffirm their unwavering resolve to defend the motherland against all threats, uphold the Constitution and discharge the sacred trust reposed in them by the people of Pakistan. United with the nation, the Armed Forces will remain steadfast in preserving peace and stability while creating an environment conducive to national progress and prosperity.

Pakistan’s strength lies in the unity and collective resolve of its people. On this Independence Day, let us renew our commitment to the enduring principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline, strengthen national cohesion, promote tolerance and work together towards a secure, stable and prosperous Pakistan.