NSC grants Pakistan armed forces right to respond to Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday granted Pakistan armed forces the right to respond to Indian aggression that claimed 26 innocent lives of civilians and injuries to 46 others.

The NSC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf issued a strongly worded statement condemning the attacks and empowering the armed forces with full authority to respond decisively.

The NSC reserved Pakistan’s right to respond at a time and place of its choosing, reaffirming the country’s commitment to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Committee offered prayers (Fatiha) for innocent civilians martyred in the attacks.

The forum condemned India for targeting multiple areas including Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur, deliberately striking civilian zones under the false pretext of hitting terror camps.

The Neelum–Jhelum Hydropower Project was also deliberately targeted—an act termed a serious violation of international conventions. The NSC noted that these actions qualify as acts of war under international law, and are a direct challenge to regional peace.

The armed forces responded by shooting down five Indian warplanes and a drone, reaffirming their readiness and capability.

The NSC condemned the targeting of women and children as a heinous and shameful act, categorically rejecting the Indian narrative of terror camps in Pakistan.

Pakistan had earlier offered transparent, credible, and neutral investigations, including allowing international media to visit the alleged sites on May 6—an offer India refused, fearing exposure of its lies.

Citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, the NSC reaffirmed Pakistan’s inherent right to self-defense, holding that no compromise will be made on national sovereignty, territorial integrity, or civilian protection.