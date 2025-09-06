Field Marshal Asim Munir pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of the 60th anniversary of Defence and Martyrs Day, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir expressed his heartfelt salutes to the martyrs and their families, emphasising that their sacrifices remain a source of inspiration for future generations, ARY News reported.

On the occasion of September 6, Pakistan’s Armed Forces paid sincere tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes, reiterating their firm commitment to national security and caring service.

In a combined message, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Air Chief, and Naval Chief reflected this sentiment, honouring the courage and fearlessness of Pakistan’s soldiers.

Military leadership described September 6, 1965, as a symbol of national resolve, when Pakistan’s Armed Forces foiled enemy aggression with unmatched courage. “Our soldiers stood like a solid, strong wall, supported by a united nation,” the statement read.

Pakistan’s Armed Forces affirmed that any future aggression from Pakistan’s enemy would be met with an instant crushing reply.

Along with defence, the military guaranteed continued backing for flood-affected communities across Pakistan. Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain actively engaged in relief operations, upholding their typical tradition of helping citizens during natural disasters.

Defence and Martyrs Day is simply observed across the country, showing deep respect for those who have made sacrifices. A heartfelt tribute is paid to all martyrs who laid down their lives since 1947, particularly those who fell in the fight against terrorism. Their sacrifices will always shine and never be forgotten.

The Armed Forces have confirmed their willingness to face any threats and protect peace and stability. “Long live Pakistan,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As the nation reflects on the sacrifices of its heroes, this Defence and Martyrs Day serves as a reminder to strive for a stronger, prosperous, and peaceful Pakistan.