Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in flood-hit Punjab

Jhang: Amid the flood situation affecting various parts of the country, Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief operations are underway in Jhang, Chiniot, and adjoining areas.

According to details, army personnel are actively assisting flood victims by rescuing stranded individuals with boats and relocating them to safer locations. Those rescued include elderly citizens, women, and children.

Flood-affected families have lauded the army’s efforts, noting that the military is standing shoulder to shoulder with the public in this difficult time.

Possible flood threat in Sindh

In view of the potential flood threat in Sindh, the provincial government has activated the Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell, with constant surveillance of barrages.

According to continuous updates, on the directives of the Sindh Chief Minister, the Flood Emergency Control Room is operational 24/7, while the Chief Secretary’s office is also fully functional for flood monitoring.

Latest water reading at barrages

At Guddu Barrage, upstream inflow has been recorded at 322,819 cusecs, with an outflow of 307,956 cusecs.

At Sukkur Barrage, upstream inflow is 303,480 cusecs, with an outflow of 252,110 cusecs.

At Kotri Barrage, inflow is 273,844 cusecs, while outflow stands at 244,739 cusecs.

All barrages across Sindh are being closely monitored. Officials from the Irrigation Department, PDMA, Health, and Livestock departments are present in the control room, ensuring real-time coordination with district administrations.

Relief arrangements

Authorities are responding promptly to public complaints, continuing relief measures, and relocating flood-affected families to safe shelters.

According to Sindh government focal person Zubair Channa, 102 vulnerable points have been identified across the province, where machinery and emergency supplies have been dispatched. At Trimmu, the inflow and outflow of water have reached 493,159 cusecs, with floodwaters moving rapidly towards Guddu Barrage. He warned that 40 to 50 percent of the affected population may need to be relocated to relief camps.

Two helpline numbers have been issued for flood-related assistance: 021-99222967 and 021-99222758.

All embankments in Sindh are reported to be safe, with emergency preparations in place to handle high flows from Panjnad. Water levels are rising gradually, with high flow expected downstream.

Close monitoring continues in sensitive districts, including Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Dadu, and Jamshoro. Between Sukkur and Guddu barrages, 515 relief camps and 300 livestock camps have been set up.