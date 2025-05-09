Pakistan armed forces ready to deal with Indian aggression: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the Pakistan armed forces are fully prepared to deal with the situation arising out of the Indian aggression.

Speaking in the National Assembly today, he said our forces are valiantly fighting the enemy forces on the Line of Control and the working boundary.

He said India’s designs were successfully thwarted which has demoralized their people, media and political parties. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the morale of our people, armed forces, political parties and other segments of the society is high.

Mentioning the shooting down of five Indian fighter jets as well as drones, Khawaja Asif said we are proud of our armed forces and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them.

On the diplomatic front, Khawaja Asif said the government is maintaining close contacts with the world community. He said we are in contact with China and the gulf countries on a daily basis.

He said the friendly countries have also expressed their support to Pakistan. He said our mission at the United Nations is effectively presenting Pakistan’s point of view. He said no country is standing with India.

Earlier, participating in the discussion, Chief of JUI (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman said India targeted mosques and Madaris which resulted in the loss of civilian lives.

He commended the valiant and effective response of the armed forces to Indian aggression. He said his party is observing Youm-e-Difaa-e-Watan today to condemn the Indian aggression.

Minister for National Food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain said our armed forces have always foiled the evil designs of India against Pakistan. He said our forces are best in the world and the enemy is also aware of our capabilities.