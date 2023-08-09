27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Advertisement -

Pakistan Army alive to existing, emerging challenges: COAS Asim Munir

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum today, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, the army chief witnessed Live Fire and manoeuvres of the advanced VT-4 tanks, shoot & scoot capabilities of long-range SH-15 artillery guns and innovative equipment display.

COAS Munir appreciated the combat proficiency of crews and their mastery over state-of-the-art weaponry, the ISPR said.

“Pakistan Army was alive to existing & emerging challenges & possessed wherewithal to thwart nefarious designs of its adversaries through entire gamut of threat,” the military’s media wing quoted the COAS as saying.

The army chief appreciated high degree of professionalism, battle worthiness and offensive spirit displayed by the troops of the Strike Corps.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps and was briefed on the operational readiness of the Strike Corps.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.