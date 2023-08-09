Pakistan Army alive to existing, emerging challenges: COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum today, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, the army chief witnessed Live Fire and manoeuvres of the advanced VT-4 tanks, shoot & scoot capabilities of long-range SH-15 artillery guns and innovative equipment display.

COAS Munir appreciated the combat proficiency of crews and their mastery over state-of-the-art weaponry, the ISPR said.

“Pakistan Army was alive to existing & emerging challenges & possessed wherewithal to thwart nefarious designs of its adversaries through entire gamut of threat,” the military’s media wing quoted the COAS as saying.

The army chief appreciated high degree of professionalism, battle worthiness and offensive spirit displayed by the troops of the Strike Corps.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps and was briefed on the operational readiness of the Strike Corps.