Top military brass assures full support in uplifting economy

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reiterated to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), ARY News reported.

Army Chief Asim Munir made these remarks while presiding over the 259th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

He said that Pakistan army will wholeheartedly assist the government in curbing all illegal activities which hamper economic stability, growth and investors’ confidence.

The Forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada (martyrs) including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Citizens who laid their lives for the safety, security and territorial integrity of the country.

Fateha (prayer) was offered for the martyrs and it was reiterated that the State of Pakistan and its Armed Forces will continue to hold, the Shuhadas, and their families in the highest esteem, ever honouring them with utmost respect and dignity.

Commemoration of Defence and Martyrs Day on 6 September across the country by all segments of the society was appreciated for which the Armed Forces of Pakistan remain ever thankful to the proud nation.

The participants reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

The forum reaffirmed that inimical propagandists’ desperate attempts to cause a wedge between the state institutions and the public are indicative of their mounting desperation and will only result in more humiliation of such elements, InshaAllah (By the Will of Allah).

Participants were briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and their own strategy in response to the evolving threat. The forum resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with full might of the state.

The need for speedy development of the economic potential of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and Border Districts of Balochistan for sustainable peace and growth was also emphasised.

COAS Asim Munir stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during the training of the formations.