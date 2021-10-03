Pakistan Army assisting relief activities in Balochistan after heavy rains: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts after heavy winds, rains and thunderstorm hit coastal areas of Balochistan, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, heavy rain in Balochistan yesterday has caused urban flooding in low-lying areas of Gwadar old town.

“Teams are making efforts for dewatering of various areas and shifting people stranded in water through boats,” the Pakistan Army’s media wing said adding that rescue efforts along Coastal Highway, Pasni and Jiwani are also being conducted including traffic management at locations where infrastructure is damaged due to hill torrents.

It further said that Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) has successfully conducted rescue operations of stranded and capsized civil boats in collaboration with local fishermen. “Troops in Jiwani, Paishukan and small Jetties are assisting the locals in moving their boats to the safer locations.”

Pakistan Army has remained involved previously in rescue efforts during rain hit catastrophes.

In January 2020, Pakistan Army continued its rescue and relief operation in rain and snow-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Balochistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, affected families are being provided food, blankets, medicines tents and other things through Army helicopters in the snow-hit areas.

Army troops, including Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and civil administration, are undertaking joint efforts to provide relief to the affected people, read the statement.

