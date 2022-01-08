Pakistan Army begins evacuation of tourists from Murree: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has launched its rescue operation in the Murree division and started to evacuate tourists who are trapped on the snow-packed roads of the tourist spot, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, the army personnel in support of the civil administration are involved in evacuating trapped tourists in Murree Division and Pakistan Army’s engineers have also arrived to clear the main roads.

“Those trapped in the snow are being provided with food and other necessary items,” the military’s media wing said and added that some people have also been shifted to safe locations.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced to summon armed forces to evacuate tourists from Murree after at least 19 people have died at the tourist spot owing to continuous snowfall and closure of roads.

“We have summoned five platoons of foot soldiers of Pakistan Army and also summoned FC and Rangers to clear the roads,” Sheikh Rasheed said.

He said that currently 1000 vehicles are being trapped on the roads leading to the tourist spot.

Murree has also been declared as the calamity-hit area after tourists died of cold with thousands of cars stuck in the hill station. The government has banned entry of tourists in Murree and Galiyat region to control the situation.

