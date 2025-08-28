Punjab Interior Department calls Army to assist flood relief in Lodhran

LAHORE: The Punjab Interior Department has requested the deployment of the Pakistan Army in Lodhran to support ongoing flood relief efforts, ARY News reported.

The request comes as Pakistan Army troops have already been assisting in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Narowal, Okara, Sargodha, and Hafizabad. The Pakistan Army has been deployed to aid district administrations and ensure the protection of human lives in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government continues its rescue and relief operations in flood-hit regions, with district administrations, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Civil Defence, Rescue, and Police working around the clock.

Over 9,000 Civil Defence volunteers are actively serving in flood-affected areas across Punjab. Relief camps have been established to provide shelter and support to affected communities. Civil Defence teams are also assisting in the safe evacuation of residents and their livestock to secure locations.

Authorities urge the public to cooperate with the administration during ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Earlier, in view of the potential flood threat following the release of water by India, the Pakistan Army was called in to assist the civil administration in Punjab.

As per details, the water level is rising in Pakistan rivers as India opened all gates of the dam on the River Ravi.

The move created a flood-like situation in Punjab’s rivers, prompting the provincial government to deploy army units in seven districts.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said the provincial government had taken an urgent decision to seek Pakistan military assistance for immediate relief operations in seven districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narrowal, Faisalabad, Okara and Sargodha.

The spokesperson added that the district administration, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and police were already active on the ground.