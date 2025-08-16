“We will not sacrifice one friend for another,” Field Marshal on US-China relations

BRUSSELS: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has strongly dismissed speculation about any leadership change, terming such rumors as “baseless and malicious.”

Speaking at an event in Brussels, COAS said those spreading such claims were opponents of both the government and state institutions.

“God has made me the protector of this country. Beyond this responsibility, I have no desire for any other position,” Army Chief Asim Munir emphasised.

Highlighting Pakistan’s foreign policy experience, Field Marshal Asim Munir said Islamabad has a long history of balancing relations between China and the United States. “We will not sacrifice one friend for another,” he asserted.

Army Chief Asim Munir praised US President Donald Trump’s desire for peace, describing it as genuine. Pakistan was the first to move his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, a step now followed by other nations, COAS added.

During his address, COAS Asim Munir warned India against using proxies to destabilise Pakistan and reminded the Afghan government to stop pushing Taliban fighters across the border. “It is our duty to avenge the blood of every Pakistani,” Field Marshal Asim Munir said firmly.

COAS Asim Munir received a hero’s welcome from overseas Pakistanis in Brussels, where he was hailed as a “victor of war.” Defying protocol advice, he spent several hours standing to greet and meet expatriates who had traveled from far and wide.

“How can I break the hearts of those who came from afar?” he remarked, refusing to leave until he had shaken hands with every attendee.

Army Chief, Asim Munir also lauded Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif’s dedication, praising the premier and his cabinet for working “18 hours a day” during the war, describing their resolve as “commendable.”

