PM, Field Marshal discuss regional tensions, peace roadmap

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today and reviewed the progress of Pakistan’s mediatory efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the region.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed satisfaction over recent progress in Pakistan’s mediation initiatives aimed at reducing tensions in the region. They emphasized the importance of maintaining the current momentum toward de-escalation and called on all parties involved to uphold peace and adhere to the ceasefire.

The leadership appreciated the restraint shown by all sides, terming it a positive step toward stability. It was agreed that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role by facilitating dialogue and supporting peaceful negotiations between the concerned parties.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the commitment demonstrated by stakeholders engaged in the process and extended his best wishes for the success of ongoing peace efforts. He also reiterated Pakistan’s invitation to delegations participating in the dialogue process.

The prime minister assured that Pakistan would provide full cooperation, including high-level hospitality and support, to ensure the success of negotiations and help achieve a sustainable and peaceful resolution.

Also Read: Vice President JD ​Vance to lead US delegation to Iran talks on Saturday

Peace talks between Iran and US are expected to take place in Islamabad on Friday.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf is to head a negotiating team for talks with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad in Pakistan, Iranian Students’ News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The US has not yet confirmed in-person talks but says they are being discussed.