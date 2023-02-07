Pakistan Army contingents leave for Turkiye for relief activities

RAWALPINDI: On the instructions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army has dispatched two contingents; Urban Search and Rescue Team for the relief activities in Turkiye, after a deadly earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria.

According to details, the Army teams comprise rescue experts, sniffer dogs, a Medical team, Army doctors, nursing staff, and technicians along with 30 bedded mobile hospital.

Furthermore, the teams are also carrying relief goods including tentage, blankets and others for the earthquake victims in Turkiye.

The aid contingents have flown to Adana, Turkiye via special PAF aircraft, to undertake relief efforts for Turkish people while working in close coordination with the Turkish Government, AFs and their Embassy in Islamabad.

The contingents will stay there till the completion of relief and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik dispatched three tons of emergency relief consignment to Turkiye and Syria through PAF C-130.

In a statement, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik said NDMA Team along with Pakistan Armed Forces and Federal stakeholders is in constant communication with the diplomatic channels at both ends.

