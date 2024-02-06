Pakistan Army deployed in Lahore, other districts for election security

LAHORE: Pakistan Army troops have been deployed in Lahore to ensure peaceful elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Punjab home department has said that the army troops have also been deployed in Kasur and Sheikhupura, while in Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal and other districts, the military troops will be posted tomorrow (Wednesday).

Provincial home department has said that maintenance of law and order in election is the foremost priority adding that all districts have been in contact with the army.

The armed forces contingents from Lahore, Multan, Okara garrison, Bahawalpur and Gujranwala garrisons have been sent to other districts.

The military troops being deployed to assist the civil administration in general election, ensure transparency in electoral process and maintenance of law and order.

The military troops will provide third tier of security duty outside the polling stations.

Police will be the first tier, while the civil armed forces will provide second tier security of the election under a third-tier security plan.

Pakistan’s general elections being held on February 08 this Thursday.