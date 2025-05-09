Pakistan Army destroys three Indian posts along LoC, APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army has retaliated effectively to recent Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC), confirming the destruction of three additional Indian posts in response to unprovoked firing, Pakistan’s state-run news agency the APP reported, citing security sources.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, Pakistan Army effectively neutralized multiple enemy posts in a coordinated action across different sectors.

In the Kellar sector, this included the Meheree post situated at Khalsha Top. Simultaneously, in the Rakh Chaqri sector, the Dana Top and Mound posts were also successfully destroyed.

The latest strikes have inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, consistent with the Pakistan Army’s ongoing retaliatory operations.

According to security officials, the enemy has been left in disarray due to the successive destruction of posts along the LoC.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Armed Forces, while responding to Indian aggression, have shot down seventy-seven Israeli-made drones sent by India, ARY News reported quoting Radio Pakistan.

According to security sources, twenty-nine Indian drones were shot down till last evening while another forty-eight drones have been destroyed since last night. Pakistan Army is giving a befitting response to the enemy’s aggression.

The development came after Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that Pakistan’s air defense systems are continuously monitoring Indian drones, with the capability to track even small unmanned aerial vehicles

He stated that all drones entering Pakistani airspace are constantly observed on radar, and operational protocols are in place to neutralize them, in civilian areas or near commercial flight paths.