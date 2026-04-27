Pakistan Army has successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by “Fitna al-Khawarij” and, in a retaliatory response, destroyed multiple Afghan posts across the border, ARY News reported on Monday, citing security sources.

According to details, in the border area of Angoor Adda in Zolol Khel, unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban forces and attempts of infiltration were effectively repelled through a strong counter-operation by the Pakistan Army.

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Security sources stated that after failing to infiltrate, the Afghan Taliban allegedly opened fire on civilian areas inside Pakistani territory out of panic. As a result of the unprovoked firing, three civilians, including two women, sustained serious injuries and were immediately shifted to the hospital in District Headquarters Hospital Wana for medical treatment.

The Pakistan Army responded swiftly and effectively under defensive rules of engagement. In the retaliatory action, several Afghan border posts were destroyed, inflicting significant damage on the opposing side.

Local residents strongly condemned the targeting of civilian areas, while community elders stated that recent operational successes have unsettled the attackers, who are now targeting innocent civilians. They also expressed full support for the Pakistan Army.

It is to be noted that Pakistan’s armed forces in March, launched “Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq” in response to what officials described as unprovoked cross-border attacks by the Afghan Taliban, targeting multiple militant positions and military installations across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.