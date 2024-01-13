Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army is ensuring the secure transportation of ballot papers to the respective offices of district returning officers in certain vulnerable regions, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson said.

Brushing aside some media reports about delivery of ballot papers, the ECP spokesperson emphasized in a statement that the secure delivery responsibility rests with relevant DROs and their designated officers following ballot paper publication.

They oversee the secure transportation of ballot papers and ensure the safekeeping of the papers with the supervision of local police officials.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured smooth operations for the upcoming general elections 2024, saying that all its operational and IT systems were working “satisfactorily”.

In a statement, the electoral watchdog said that it wasn’t facing any difficulty in conducting the upcoming general election.

The ECP further said that it has developed an automated and modern Election Management System (EMS) that would be used to “transform and compile election results from Presiding to Returning officers”.

It added that the system had been tasted several times for the mentioned purpose. ‘Besides, some additional functions and features had been included to the EMS to facilitate the Returning Officers (ROs) so that the data can be used in future even during the initial phases of the polling process,” it noted.