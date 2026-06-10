MUZAFFARABAD- 10 June 2026: An Mi-17 helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad during take-off due to technical fault, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

ISPR added that all personnel on board embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) and there were no survivors.

Rescue and recovery teams immediately reached the crash site. A board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident.

COAS & CDF and all Ranks Pakistan Army express deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

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