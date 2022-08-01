Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Laiq Ur Rehman

Pakistan Army helicopter with six on board goes missing in Lasbela: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter with important personalities aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, has gone missing in Balochistan’s Lasbela district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, the military helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela.

“A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC,” the ISPR tweeted.

“Six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan,” the tweet said, adding that a search operation is underway.

“The entire nation prays to Allah Almighty for the safety, security and return of these sons of the country who came out to help the flood victims,” he tweeted.

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan also expressed his concern and prayed for the missing.

Former prime minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and wrote: “Disturbing news of army aviation helicopter missing and praying for all those on board.”

The Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Pakistan Navy have been conducting rescue operations in the province after deadly floods wreaked havoc, killing at least 132 people.

According to the latest PDMA report, several roads and bridges were washed away by floods disconnecting Lasbela and Sindh.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited several flood-hit areas of Balochistan including Qilla Saifullah, Chaman, and Quetta to review relief measures.

Laiq Ur Rehman

