Pakistan Army helicopter with six on board goes missing in Lasbela: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter with important personalities aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, has gone missing in Balochistan’s Lasbela district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, the military helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela.

“A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC,” the ISPR tweeted.

A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC. 6 individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan. Search operation is underway.DTF — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 1, 2022

“Six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan,” the tweet said, adding that a search operation is underway.

“The entire nation prays to Allah Almighty for the safety, security and return of these sons of the country who came out to help the flood victims,” he tweeted.

بلوچستان سے آرمی ایوی ایشن کے ہیلی کاپٹر کی گمشدگی تشویشناک ہے۔ پوری قوم اللہ تعالیٰ کے حضور سیلاب متاثرین کی مدد پر نکلنے والے وطن کے ان بیٹوں کی سلامتی، حفاظت اور بخیریت واپسی کے لئے دعا گو ہے۔ ان شاءاللہ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 1, 2022

آرمی ایوی ایشن کے ہیلی کاپٹر کے اوتھل سے کراچی جاتے ہوۓ لاپتہ ہونے پر انتہائی تشویش ہےدعا ہے کہ اللہ تعالئ ہیلی کاپٹر میں سوار تمام افراد اور عملے کی حفاظت فرما ۓضلعی انتظامیہ لسبیلہ اور پولیس کو ہیلی کاپٹر کی تلاش کے لیۓ تمام زرائع اور وسائل برؤے کار لانے کی ہدایت کی ہے — Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo (@AQuddusBizenjo) August 1, 2022

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کی جانب سے بلوچستان کے علاقے لسبیلہ میں سیلاب سے متعلق امدادی کارروائیوں پر مامور پاک فوج کے ہیلی کاپٹر کے لاپتہ ہونے پر گہری تشویش کا اظہار۔ صدر مملکت کی کمانڈر 12 کور اور دیگر سوار فوجی افسران کی حفاظت کی دعا، — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 1, 2022

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan also expressed his concern and prayed for the missing.

Former prime minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and wrote: “Disturbing news of army aviation helicopter missing and praying for all those on board.”

Disturbing news of army aviation helicopter missing and praying for all those on board. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 1, 2022

NA Speaker @RPAPPP and Deputy Speaker @ZahidDuraniMNA prayed for save recovery of 12 Corps commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali along with other #PakArmy officers whose helicopter lost contact with the air traffic control during a #floodsreliefoperations in #Balochistan — National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) August 1, 2022

The Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Pakistan Navy have been conducting rescue operations in the province after deadly floods wreaked havoc, killing at least 132 people.

According to the latest PDMA report, several roads and bridges were washed away by floods disconnecting Lasbela and Sindh.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited several flood-hit areas of Balochistan including Qilla Saifullah, Chaman, and Quetta to review relief measures.

