Pakistan Army is well-trained, battle-hardened cohesive force: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited HQ Southern Command Multan on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

COAS Bajwa was given a detailed briefing on operational, training and administrative matters of the formation.

Earlier on arrival at HQ Southern Command, COAS Bajwa was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Commander Southern Command.

Later, COAS Bajwa paid a visit to Kot Abdul Hakim to witness integrated training of strike Corps troops busy in practising drills and procedures involving the crossing of major water obstacles as part of the offensive manoeuvre.

The army chief also interacted with participants of the exercise.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said that such exercises enhance the confidence of troops and hone professional skills for enhancing their optimal combat potential.

“Pakistan Army is a well trained and battle-hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting defence and security of Pakistan,” COAS Bajwa remarked.

“Despite challenges, our focus remains on enhancing the conventional capability of Pakistan Army including ISR, air defence, cyber and mechanisation,” the army chief reiterated.

“Only a well-trained army equipped with future battlefield technologies can safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” COAS Bajwa emphasised.

