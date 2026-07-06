RAWALPINDI: The 276th Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue intelligence-based operations against terrorism and defend the country’s sovereignty and national interests at all costs, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement issued on Monday.

According to the military media wing, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces, presided over the 276th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The Forum offered fateha for the Shuhada of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and innocent civilians, reaffirming that their sacrifices remain the foundation of Pakistan’s security, unity and resilience. The 276th Corps Commanders’ Conference reviewed prevailing security environment, expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness, professionalism, and combat readiness of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The 276th Corps Commanders’ Conference expressed serious concerns over the continued use of territory under control of Afghan Taliban regime by Indian sponsored terrorist groups including Fitna al Khawarij (FAK) and Fitna al Hindustan (FAH) to orchestrate attacks inside Pakistan. The forum affirmed that lasting peace and stability in the region is contingent upon preventing use of Afghan Taliban controlled territory by Indian terrorist proxies for which Afghan Taliban regime is directly responsible. Pakistan has unequivocal right to defend its people from terrorism and the Armed Forces shall continue Intelligence Based Operations against terrorism emanating from Afghan Taliban controlled territory under the ambit of Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq.

In addition to the kinetic actions, Forum underscored immediate need for putting in place robust governance structures in restive areas which are directed towards public service and welfare as well as to break the nefarious terror-crime nexus thriving under vested political patronage.

The Forum noted that post comprehensive defeat inflicted in Mark-e-Haq, there is increased reliance on an evolving pattern of externally supported hybrid warfare and disinformation campaigns to cause unrest. The 276th Corps Commanders’ Conference condemned all such forms of state supported financing, facilitation or sponsorship of proxies and underscored that any attempts to use hybrid means to destabilize Pakistan would continue to be countered with strategic clarity and firm resolve.

Reviewing the evolving regional landscape, the Forum appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting dialogue, de-escalation and regional stability. It reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, respect for international law and enhanced regional cooperation to address shared security challenges.

The Forum, taking note of Indian rhetoric surrounding the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), reaffirmed the guidance given in National Security Committee (NSC) directive of 24 April 2025. The Forum expressed resolute commitment to undertake all measures necessary to ensure availability of Pakistan’s rightful share of water as per the directives of the Government and inspirations of the people of Pakistan.

The Forum rejected and strongly condemned the ongoing human rights violations and unilateral demographic engineering in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), declaring that Kashmir remains the jugular vein of Pakistan. Reaffirming Pakistan’s unyielding diplomatic, political and moral support to Kashmir cause, the Forum emphasized that true regional stability hinges entirely on granting the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In his concluding remarks, the COAS & CDF directed commanders to follow up expeditiously on the multi-domain transformation plan in line with evolving character of war. He also called upon the commanders to maintain highest standards of vigilance, operational readiness and professional excellence emphasizing integrated responses to conventional, sub-conventional and hybrid threats while safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and national interests at all cost.