Pakistan Army major martyred in KP gunfight: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army major embraced martyrdom during a gun battle with terrorists in district Khyber’s Shakas area, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.

According to army’s media wing, the incident took place when security forces launched an intelligence-based operation (IBO) between the night of July 5-6 in the area after they received information about the presence of terrorists.

“While establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes of terrorists was underway, a party of terrorists was spotted by Major Abdullah who was leading the operation from the front,” the statement said.

When the forces intercepted them, the ISPR said, a heavy exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the martyrdom of Major Shah — a 33-year-old resident of Kohat.

The forces then arrested three terrorists and their facilitators while a sanitisation operation is underway to eliminate any more terrorists in the area, the military’s media wing said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR added.

The development comes hours after three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and as many as three civilians sustained injuries in a suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

According to military’s media wing, a vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself in general area Miran Shah in North Waziristan District.

Resultantly, 41-year-old Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, a resident of Mianwali, 40-year-old Naik Muhammad Ibrahim, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan and 24-year-old Sepoy Jehangir Khan, a resident of Mardan, were martyred.