Monday, September 27, 2021
Laiq Ur Rehman

Pakistan Army’s oldest veteran dies at 103: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army’s oldest veteran Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal on Sunday died at the age of 103 in Quetta, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to details shared from its Twitter handle, the ISPR statement read that Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal, a keen soldier and adventurist, climbed, walked, skied, sailed, and rowed through all of Pak’s natural terrain on many expeditions.


The military’s media wing expressed their condolence over the demise and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal joined British Indian Army in 1941 and got a commission in the fifth Baloch regiment in 1942. He remained an instructor at Infantry School Quetta and retired from the service in 1967.

