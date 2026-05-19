NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Pakistan army conducted a major search and clearance operation in the Shewa area of North Waziristan, during which 22 Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed following a heavy exchange of fire, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing stated that, based on credible intelligence leads with respect to presence of khwarij, from 17 May 2026 onwards, an Area Sanitization Operation is being conducted by Security Forces in general area Shewa in North Waziristan District.

During conduct of the operation, Pakistan army effectively engaged khwarij location and after intense exchange of fire, twenty-two khwarij, belonging to Indian sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij have sent to hell, in last twenty four hours.

Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from killed Indian sponsored Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area. Presently sanitization operation is in progress and area has been effectively cordoned off by security forces.

Evidence further confirms that khwarij coerced and intimidated the local population, forcing their compliance to obtain safe passage using them as human shield . Such deplorable acts are highly condemnable and no justification can rationalize the endangerment of public lives.

Sanitization operation continues to eliminate holed up khwarij from the area, as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.