Pakistan Army rescues nine persons stranded in Turbat floods

In a joint operation, the officials from the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan have successfully rescued nine people, including children, who were isolated after a flood in the Sami area of Turbat, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing ISPR Press Release.

The residents of the Sami area were stuck in a difficult situation after a flood, the officials from the Pakistan Army made a timely decision and evacuated the citizens trapped in the area by helicopters.

The rescued persons were later provided with medical aid and necessary medicines at the Frontier Corps Camp.

The armed forces have expressed readiness to respond to any emerging challenge while ensuring the safety of people in natural calamities.

