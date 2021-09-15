Pakistan Army rescues stranded climbers from Rakaposhi

GILGIT: The Pakistan Army has rescued three climbers who were stranded after submitting Rakaposhi, the 12th highest peak in Pakistan, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner Nagar while confirming the news, said that Pakistan Army has rescued three climbers trapped in Rakapushi who have been shifted to Gilgit.

Pak Army has rescued all 3 stranded climbers at Rakaposhi n shifted dm to Gilgit.

— Office of Deputy Commissioner Nagar (@DCNagarGB) September 15, 2021

The three climbers had been stranded at an altitude of 6900 meters for several days.

On the other hand, Head Rescue Mission Asghar Ali said that clearance is required to go to any hill in Pakistan. If the agreement was terminated, the climbers should have been informed.

Asghar said that action can be taken against the climbers for going to Rakaposhi without information and agreement, GB Tourism has been recommended for action, taking royalty from them and proposed a ban of 5 years.

It may be recalled that last week the climbers had climbed the peak of Rakaposhi and on their way back were trapped at an altitude of 6900 meters.